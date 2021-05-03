Facebook Oversight Board to issue Trump reinstatement decision Wednesday morning
May 03, 2021 12:16 PM ETMeta Platforms, Inc. (FB)FBBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor116 Comments
- Facebook's (FB -0.9%) Oversight Board is set to deliver the most momentous decision of its short existence - whether it will mandate that Facebook restore the account of former President Donald Trump.
- The Oversight Board says it will release its decision Wednesday at 9 a.m. ET.
- In what became an indefinite suspension, Facebook stopped Trump from posting to 35M followers after he urged supporters to march on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, the day Congress counted electoral votes for the presidency. That came alongside bans of Trump on Twitter, YouTube, Snapchat, Twitch and other platforms.
- Facebook is committed to following the decisions of its Oversight Board and implementing recommendations within a week. And a decision to reinstate the account would provide Trump with a megaphone he has lacked for months.
- Trump has called into conservative programs and issued press releases from his office, but without social media, his exposure has become a shadow of what it was in January.
- Dear readers: We recognize that politics often intersects with the financial news of the day, so we invite you to click here to join the separate political discussion.