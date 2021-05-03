Penn National nears session high after Hedgeye adds as best idea long

May 03, 2021 12:17 PM ETPenn National Gaming, Inc. (PENN), BYDPENN, BYDBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
  • Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) nears session highs, rising 3.6%, after Hedgeye named the company as a best idea long.
  • Hedgeye analyst Todd Jordan recommends the casino/sports betting company as the shares have fallen 37% from their March highs.
  • Jordan said investors should focus on PENN’s "brick & mortar operations," which may provide "significant" EBITDA upside versus Street Q1 and full year 2021 and 2022 estimates and drive the stock back up close to previous highs. He see a double boost from higher revenues and "better sustainability" of recent margin gains.
  • He added that unlike Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD), which already had a "blowout" Q1 but a "muted" stock reaction, PENN’s shares have not performed well into the quarter and Jordan expects a more favorable reaction to a "blowout" Q1 and higher Street estimates.
  • Penn is scheduled to report Q1 results on Thursday.
  • Last week, Penn National Gaming higher after Needham calls out Barstool market share potential.
