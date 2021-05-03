Silver ETFs gain ground in midday trading
May 03, 2021 12:36 PM ET By: Jason Capul, SA News Editor
- Heading into the middle of Monday’s trading session and market participants have seen a jump up in silver futures. Silver is up over +4.00% so far into the session.
- Silver rises as the U.S. dollar falls. The U.S. dollar index has slid in trading so far, dipping just below the 91 level. Some exchange traded funds that have been affected by the moves in the silver market are the below ETFs.
- iShares MSCI Global Silver Miners ETF (BATS:SLVP): +5.13%.
- ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ): +4.79%.
- Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL): +4.26%.
- iShares Silver Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SLV): +4.21%.
- Aberd Std Silvr Shs (NYSEARCA:SIVR): +4.16%.
- Additionally, see the chart performance of the above funds over the past six months.