Torchlight trades in red on extending Metamaterial business combination timing
May 03, 2021 12:39 PM ETMeta Materials Inc. (MMAT)MMATBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Torchlight Energy Resources (TRCH -9.7%) announced that Torchlight and Metamaterial agreed to extend the date by which Torchlight must give notice of and call its special meeting of shareholders (related to earlier announced business combination transaction with Metamaterial) to May 10.
- In mid-April, the companies extended the date to Apr.30.
- Also, the companies agreed to extend the date by which Torchlight must hold the stockholder meeting to June 11, 2021, and the outside date for the arrangement to June 18, 2021.
- Torchlight's definitive proxy statement will announce the meeting date and record date for the stockholder meeting.