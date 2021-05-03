DermTech initiated buy at BTIG on the potential of PLA test
May 03, 2021 12:39 PM ETDermTech, Inc. (DMTK)DMTKBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor6 Comments
- Anticipating the company’s Pigmented Lesion Assay (“PLA”) to witness ‘significant growth acceleration’ over the next few years, BTIG LLC has initiated its coverage on DermTech (DMTK -4.7%) with a buy rating.
- The price target of $53.00 per share indicates ~31.7% upside to the last close.
- Analysts Sung Ji Nam and Janet Zhang note that PLA is in its early stages of commercial adoption and they also cite the recent favorable reimbursement decisions, supportive clinical evidence, and inclusion in medical guidelines as its future growth drivers.
- In January, DermTech announced that its non-invasive genomic patch testing for melanoma such as PLA has received a recommendation from the National Comprehensive Cancer Network (“NCCN”).
- Last week, the company traded sharply higher after an analyst from Craig-Hallum Capital mentioned that PLA won the national coverage from Cigna. The shares pared back gains later when the insurer rebuked the claims.