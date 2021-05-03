Petrobras threatened with oil workers strike over COVID-19 outbreaks
- A Brazilian labor union claims Petrobras (PBR -0.8%) is failing to protect workers on offshore production platforms from COVID-19 outbreaks, and says it will launch an indefinite strike starting tomorrow in protest, Argus Media reports.
- Petrobras is no stranger to striking workers. In February last year, the FUP union went to court to defend its ability to strike in protest of the company's plans to lay off workers at a fertilizer unit. The court ruled the strike was illegal, and the oil giant said early in the process that its output was unaffected. The Sindipetro-NF oil union that is protesting Covid procedures is responsible for much of the production in Brazil's Campos basin.
- Petrobras so far has reported only minor disruptions in upstream activity because of COVID infections, and the company refutes the union's accusations, Argus' Nathan Walters noted.
- New Petrobras CEO Joaquim Silva e Luna recently indicated he would preserve import parity for fuel prices and maintain the company's strategic focus on developing deepwater oil reserves.