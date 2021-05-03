Globus Medical Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
May 03, 2021 5:35 PM ETGlobus Medical, Inc. (GMED)GMEDBy: SA News Team
- Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.37 (+27.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $196.59M (+3.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, GMED has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 13 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 9 downward.