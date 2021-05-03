ProQR Therapeutics offers a de-risked opportunity: Stifel

  • Highlighting the potential of the company’s focus on inherited retinal diseases, Stifel has initiated the coverage on ProQR Therapeutics (PRQR +0.6%) with a buy rating and the price target of $20.00 per share implies an upside of ~221.5% to the last close.
  • The Dutch clinical-stage biotech ‘offers a relatively de-risked investment opportunity,’ the analyst wrote pointing to the proof of concept demonstrated by the company in Leber congenital amaurosis 10 (LCA10) and Usher syndrome type 2.
  • Even though two indications are its main value drivers, their positive clinical outcomes could throw the company’s other early-stage assets in a positive light, the analyst argues.
  • For sepofarsen in LCA10, ProQR is set to release the top-line data in H1 2021 from the pivotal Phase 2/3 Illuminate trial.
