Ford to halt some production in Germany due to chip shortage
May 03, 2021
- Ford (F) says it will halt production at its German plants in Cologne and Saarlouis for several weeks due to a lack of semiconductors.
- The two plants make about 2K vehicles a day combined during a normal production run.
- "We will make up for the lost production as best as we can... We are working to improve the situation as soon as possible," updates the automaker in a statement.
- A long list of automakers have seen production disrupted, including Jaguar Land Rover, Volvo and Mitsubishi Motors, General Motors and BMW.
- AlixPartners estimates that the chip shortage could cost automakers $61B in lost sales in 2021.
