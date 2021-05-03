Ford to halt some production in Germany due to chip shortage

May 03, 2021 1:19 PM ETFord Motor Company (F)FBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor69 Comments
  • Ford (F) says it will halt production at its German plants in Cologne and Saarlouis for several weeks due to a lack of semiconductors.
  • The two plants make about 2K vehicles a day combined during a normal production run.
  • "We will make up for the lost production as best as we can... We are working to improve the situation as soon as possible," updates the automaker in a statement.
  • A long list of automakers have seen production disrupted, including Jaguar Land Rover, Volvo and Mitsubishi Motors, General Motors and BMW.
  • AlixPartners estimates that the chip shortage could cost automakers $61B in lost sales in 2021.
