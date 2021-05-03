Catalent FQ3 2021 Earnings Preview
May 03, 2021 1:19 PM ETCatalent, Inc. (CTLT)CTLTBy: SA News Team
- Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) is scheduled to announce FQ3 earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.75 (+50.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $996.18M (+31.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CTLT has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 0 downward.