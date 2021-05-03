Hillenbrand FQ2 2021 Earnings Preview
May 03, 2021 5:35 PM ETHillenbrand, Inc. (HI)HIBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) is scheduled to announce FQ2 earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.91 (+71.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $707.05M (+9.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, HI has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.