American Financial Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
May 03, 2021 5:35 PM ETAmerican Financial Group, Inc. (AFG)AFGBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- American Financial (NYSE:AFG) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.67 (-11.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.25B (+3.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AFG has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.