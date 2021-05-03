IAA Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
May 03, 2021 1:49 PM ETIAA, Inc. (IAA)IAABy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- IAA (NYSE:IAA) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.48 (+29.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $393.9M (+7.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, IAA has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward.