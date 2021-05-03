Radian Group Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
May 03, 2021 5:35 PM ETRadian Group Inc. (RDN)RDNBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.67 (-16.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $339.97M (+3.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, RDN has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.