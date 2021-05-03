Assurant Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
May 03, 2021 5:35 PM ETAssurant, Inc. (AIZ)AIZBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.94 (-31.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.18B (-15.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AIZ has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.