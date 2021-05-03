PerkinElmer Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
May 03, 2021 5:35 PM ETPerkinElmer, Inc. (PKI)PKIBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.07 (+358.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.21B (+85.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, PKI has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 1 downward.