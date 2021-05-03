Louisiana-Pacific Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
May 03, 2021 Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX)
- Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.70 (+694.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $937.56M (+60.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, LPX has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward.