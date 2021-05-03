Martin Marietta Materials Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
May 03, 2021 1:58 PM ETMartin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM)MLMBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.51 (+24.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $960.76M (+0.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MLM has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 2 downward.