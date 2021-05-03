Vulcan Materials Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
May 03, 2021 1:59 PM ETVulcan Materials Company (VMC)VMCBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.45 (-4.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.02B (-2.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, VMC has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 3 downward.