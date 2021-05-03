Host Hotels & Resorts Q1 Earnings Preview
May 03, 2021 5:35 PM ETHost Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (HST)HSTBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th, after market close.
- The consensus FFO Estimate is -$0.15 (compared to $0.23 in year ago period) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $329.08M (-68.72% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, HST has beaten FFO estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, FFO estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 7 downward.