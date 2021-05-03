Twitter allowing for Spaces ticket sales, beats audio rival Clubhouse to Android app
May 03, 2021 2:05 PM ETTwitter, Inc. (TWTR)TWTRBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Twitter (TWTR -1.7%) is keeping up pressure in developing audio solutions: It will let users sell tickets to live audio shows on its Spaces feature, and has beaten rival Clubhouse to offering an Android app.
- The Android offering substantially expands the potential market for the live-audio feature, while Clubhouse is iOS-only for now.
- Meanwhile, any Twitter user can listen to audio on Spaces through iOS/Android apps, and users with more than 600 followers can host discussions.
- And selling tickets is the latest add-on. Hosts can set the price and number of tickets to be sold, and Twitter will take an unspecified cut of those transactions.
- It's also exploring the prospect of tips for Spaces hosts (as it has considered tipping across its various products as a new revenue stream).
- Earlier, Twitter pared losses of up to 4.6% on news that Elliott is buying shares on the post-earnings dip.