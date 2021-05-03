CryoPort Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
May 03, 2021 5:35 PM ETCryoport, Inc. (CYRX)CYRXBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.05 (+54.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $46.78M (+378.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, CYRX has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 1 downward.