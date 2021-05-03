Caesars Entertainment Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
May 03, 2021 5:35 PM ETCaesars Entertainment, Inc. (CZR)CZRBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$1.66 vs. -$0.36 year ago and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.7B (-7.1% Y/Y).
- Analysts expects adjusted EBITDA margin rate of 24.7%.
- Over the last 1 year, CZR has beaten EPS estimates 0% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 6 downward.