Cardlytics Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
May 03, 2021 5:35 PM ETCardlytics, Inc. (CDLX)CDLXBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.31 (-19.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $51.46M (+13.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CDLX has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.