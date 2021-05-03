Herbalife Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
May 03, 2021 5:35 PM ETHerbalife Nutrition Ltd. (HLF)HLFBy: SA News Team4 Comments
- Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.08 (+30.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.43B (+13.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, HLF has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.