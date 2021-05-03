DHT Holdings Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
May 03, 2021 5:35 PM ETDHT Holdings, Inc. (DHT)DHTBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- DHT Holdings (NYSE:DHT) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.03 (-93.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $68.24M (-55.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, DHT has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.