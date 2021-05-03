Mercury Systems FQ3 2021 Earnings Preview
May 03, 2021 5:35 PM ETMercury Systems, Inc. (MRCY)MRCYBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) is scheduled to announce FQ3 earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.62 (+4.05% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $253.28M (+21.77% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MRCY has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 3 downward.