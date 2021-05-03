Monolithic Power Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
May 03, 2021 5:35 PM ETMonolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR)MPWRBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Monolithic Power (NASDAQ:MPWR) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.34 (+41.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $242.95M (+46.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MPWR has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 0 downward.