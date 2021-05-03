Amcor FQ3 2021 Earnings Preview
May 03, 2021 2:18 PM ETAmcor plc (AMCR)AMCRBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) is scheduled to announce FQ3 earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.17 (+6.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.23B (+4.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AMCR has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward.