Veeco Instruments Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
May 03, 2021 5:35 PM ETVeeco Instruments Inc. (VECO)VECOBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.23 (+4.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $125.68M (+20.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, VECO has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward.