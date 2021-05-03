Compass Minerals Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
May 03, 2021 2:19 PM ETCompass Minerals International, Inc. (CMP)CMPBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Compass Minerals (NYSE:CMP) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.64 (-20.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $451.49M (+9.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, CMP has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 0% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward.