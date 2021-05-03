Bunge Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
May 03, 2021
- Bunge (NYSE:BG) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.54 (+214.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $10.28B (+12.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, BG has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.