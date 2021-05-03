Delek US Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
May 03, 2021 2:20 PM ETDelek US Holdings, Inc. (DK)DKBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Delek US (NYSE:DK) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$1.39 (+20.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.42B (-17.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, DK has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward.