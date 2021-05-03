Camping World Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
May 03, 2021 2:20 PM ETCamping World Holdings, Inc. (CWH)CWHBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Camping World (NYSE:CWH) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.74 vs. -$0.03 year ago and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.31B (+27.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CWH has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 0 downward.