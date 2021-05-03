Pretium Resources Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
May 03, 2021 2:22 PM ETPretium Resources Inc. (PVG)PVGBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.19 (+35.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $159.16M (+25.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, PVG has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.