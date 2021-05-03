ProPetro Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
May 03, 2021 2:24 PM ETProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP)PUMPBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.12 (vs. -$0.08 Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $172.67M (-56.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, PUMP has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward.