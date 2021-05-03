Ingredion Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
May 03, 2021 2:27 PM ETIngredion Incorporated (INGR)INGRBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.62 (+1.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.58B (+2.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, INGR has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward.