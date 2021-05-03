Westlake Chemical Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
May 03, 2021 2:27 PM ETWestlake Chemical Corporation (WLK)WLKBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.52 (+133.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.04B (+5.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, WLK has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 3 downward.