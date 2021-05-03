Lancaster Colony FQ3 2021 Earnings Preview
May 03, 2021 2:28 PM ETLancaster Colony Corporation (LANC)LANCBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) is scheduled to announce FQ3 earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.21 (+11.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $339.35M (+5.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, LANC has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.