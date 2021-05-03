Meritor FQ2 2021 Earnings Preview
May 03, 2021
- Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) is scheduled to announce FQ2 earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.61 (-17.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $948M (+8.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MTOR has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.