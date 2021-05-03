Sealed Air Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
May 03, 2021 2:29 PM ETSealed Air Corporation (SEE)SEEBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.72 (-1.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.22B (+4.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SEE has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 1 downward.