Under Armour Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
May 03, 2021 2:31 PM ETUnder Armour, Inc. (UAA)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.04 (+111.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.13B (+21.5% Y/Y).
- Analysts expects gross margin rate of 48.2%.
- Over the last 2 years, UAA has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 15 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 1 downward.