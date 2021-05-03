Expeditors Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Niloofer Shaikh
Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (EXPD)
- Expeditors (NASDAQ:EXPD) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.05 (+47.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.72B (+43.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, EXPD has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.