Gartner Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
May 03, 2021 2:32 PM ETGartner, Inc. (IT)ITBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Gartner (NYSE:IT) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.05 (-12.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.05B (+2.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, IT has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward.