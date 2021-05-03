Alarm.com Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
- Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.38 (-9.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $154.28M (+1.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ALRM has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 3 downward.