Alteryx Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
May 03, 2021 5:35 PM ET
- Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.23 (-130.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $106.08M (-2.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AYX has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 17 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 17 downward.