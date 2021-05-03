Arista Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
May 03, 2021 5:35 PM ETArista Networks, Inc. (ANET)ANETBy: SA News Team
- Arista (NYSE:ANET) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.38 (+17.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $642.7M (+22.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ANET has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 24 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 20 upward revisions and 0 downward.