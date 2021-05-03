Paycom Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
May 03, 2021 5:35 PM ETPaycom Software, Inc. (PAYC)PAYCBy: SA News Team1 Comment
- Paycom (NYSE:PAYC) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.42 (+6.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $271.44M (+12.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, PAYC has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 2 downward.