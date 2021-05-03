SPAC Artius Acquisition gains after rated new buy on plan to take Origin Materials public
May 03, 2021 By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- SPAC Artius Acquisition (NASDAQ:AACQ) rose 0.7% after the company, which announced plans to take Origin Materials public in February, was rated a new buy at Craig-Hallum with a $22/share price target.
- Key investment points for the carbon negative materials company include a $1T market opportunity, a $2B order book in hand, a list of corporate partners headline by Danone (OTCQX:DANOY), Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY) and PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP), according to Craig Hallum analyst Eric Stine.
- Stine sees a path to $100+ in coming years.
- "We envision a future scenario that producers of plastics and materials, when presented with a cost competitive, zero/negative carbon option versus petroleum-based products will have a strong case why not to go down the Original Materials path," Stine wrote in note earlier.
- Recall Feb. 12, SPAC Artius Acquisition gains after report of plan to take Origin Materials public.
- Origin Materials competes with Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR), which has plunged 63% from highs in early February, at least partly hurt by a short call as well as a report that Pepsi had appeared to have sold off its position.
- Origin Materials is scheduled to present at the Fermium Research 2021 Virtual Chemicals conference May 4-5, the Wells Fargo 2021 Virtual Industrials conference May 5-6.