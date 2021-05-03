SPAC Artius Acquisition gains after rated new buy on plan to take Origin Materials public

  • SPAC Artius Acquisition (NASDAQ:AACQ) rose 0.7% after the company, which announced plans to take Origin Materials public in February, was rated a new buy at Craig-Hallum with a $22/share price target.
  • Key investment points for the carbon negative materials company include a $1T market opportunity, a $2B order book in hand, a list of corporate partners headline by Danone (OTCQX:DANOY), Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY) and PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP), according to Craig Hallum analyst Eric Stine.
  • Stine sees a path to $100+ in coming years.
  • "We envision a future scenario that producers of plastics and materials, when presented with a cost competitive, zero/negative carbon option versus petroleum-based products will have a strong case why not to go down the Original Materials path," Stine wrote in note earlier.
  • Recall Feb. 12, SPAC Artius Acquisition gains after report of plan to take Origin Materials public.
  • Origin Materials competes with Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR), which has plunged 63% from highs in early February, at least partly hurt by a short call as well as a report that Pepsi had appeared to have sold off its position.
  • Origin Materials is scheduled to present at the Fermium Research 2021 Virtual Chemicals conference May 4-5, the Wells Fargo 2021 Virtual Industrials conference May 5-6.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.