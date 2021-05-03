RingCentral Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
May 03, 2021
- RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.25 (+31.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $339.86M (+27.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, RNG has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 19 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 20 upward revisions and 0 downward.